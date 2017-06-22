Tom Thibodeau got his man.

According to multiple reports, the Minnesota Timberwolves pulled off a draft-day stunner a year in the making Thursday night, sending Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and the No. 7 overall pick to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for star forward Jimmy Butler and the No. 16 overall pick.

The Bulls selected Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen with the pick, a player many mock drafts had projected would go to the Wolves at No. 7.

Butler’s connection to Wolves head coach and former Bulls boss and current Wolves head coach Thibodeau has made the forward the subject of trade speculation dating back to last year’s draft.

The young Wolves’ struggles on defense last season only fueled those rumors.

A three-time All-Star and three-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive Team, Butler powered the Bulls to the playoffs last season, averaging 23.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Butler is under contract through the 2018-19 season with a player option for 2019-20. Butler will cost $19.3 million against the salary cap next season and $20.4 million during the 2018-19 season. His player option for 2019-20 calls for him to make $19.8 million.

The price for Butler was high, but the Wolves’ failure to live up to preseason expectations last season set the stage for a major move in Thibodeau’s second season at the helm.

LaVine was considered a cornerstone of the Wolves’ young core alongside center Karl-Anthony Towns and forward Andrew Wiggins, but the flashy scorer suffered an ACL tear earlier this year, appearing in just 47 games.

The first draft pick of the Thibodeau era, Dunn was expected to be the Wolves’ point guard of the future after Minnesota nabbed the former Providence defender with the No. 5 overall pick last year.