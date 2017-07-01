Wolves to sign free-agent point guard Jeff Teague

MINNEAPOLIS — It didn’t take the Minnesota Timberwolves long to find a replacement for Ricky Rubio.

Just a few hours after trading Rubio to the Utah Jazz, the Wolves agreed to terms with free agent point guard Jeff Teague on a three-year deal worth $57 million.

ASM Sports, the agency that represents Teague, confirmed the deal on Twitter.

Jeff Teague has committed to signing with the Timberwolves. — ASM SPORTS (@ASM_SPORTS) July 1, 2017

Teague averaged 15.3 points and a career-high 7.8 assists for the Indiana Pacers last season. He shot 35.7 percent from 3-point range and is a better jump shooter than Rubio. The Wolves were looking to upgrade their shooting after trading for Jimmy Butler last week.