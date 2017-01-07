Although the Timberwolves lost to the Wizards, there were many highlights from the young team in the loss.

Andrew Wiggins was hot from the field, scoring 41 points. Oh, and Karl-Anthony Towns shook the Verizon Center in DC with his fastbreak windmill slam.

We’ll get you started with an interview with head coach Tom Thibodeau, where he talks about the Wolves’ trip to the White House:

.@Timberwolves head coach Tom Thibodeau says the #TWolves‘ trip to the White House was one to remember pic.twitter.com/GAKGaLMl6Q — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 6, 2017

At halftime, @22wiggins says the key to his 16 points through two quarters was his aggressive approach pic.twitter.com/Qlt6a6F4TK — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

.@Timberwolves assistant coach Andy Greer says his team needs to improve defending the 3-point line in the 2nd half pic.twitter.com/IgNDIWmZMe — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

Otto Porter says the #TWolves showed great effort and heart in DC tonight. pic.twitter.com/4FBHUXjkCu — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

Tom Thibodeau says @JohnWall “killed us” in the #TWolves loss to Washington pic.twitter.com/6jQQVQR50J — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017

.@GorguiDieng: “We gotta play team defense…that’s why we have five guys out there” pic.twitter.com/GerlQsAZox — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 7, 2017