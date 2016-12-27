Woman accused of faking will for Deepwater Horizon survivor

A grand jury has accused an Arkansas woman of creating a fake will for a Deepwater Horizon oil explosion survivor who was later killed in a car wreck so her daughter would inherit his million-dollar estate.

Donna Herring was indicted on charges of money laundering, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The indictment was unsealed earlier this month and first reported on Tuesday by the Texarkana Gazette.

At issue is the estate of Matthew Seth Jacobs, who survived the 2010 explosion that killed 11 people but died in a 2015 car crash. Court records say Jacobs had amassed “a substantial amount of wealth” in settlements over the explosion. Herring’s daughter had once dated him.

Herring has pleaded not guilty. Her attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.