Woman arrested after brandishing gun at Kardashian boutique

Authorities say they have arrested a woman who pointed a gun at employees inside the Kardashian-owned DASH boutique in West Hollywood and later threatened reporters with a machete.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office statement says Maricia Medrano was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of assault and making criminal threats.

The statement says Medrano walked into the boutique Thursday morning, pointed a gun at two employees and told them to “stay away from Cuba.” She knocked over several items and left.

Authorities say Medrano returned two hours later and swung a machete at journalists gathered outside the shop.

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian visited Havana, Cuba, in May 2016.

The three sisters founded DASH, which sells clothing and accessories, in 2006. There is a second store in Miami Beach, Florida.