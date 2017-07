A Salisbury woman has been charged after a crash Friday just after noon on Route 50 near Hebron. Maryland State Police say a Honda, driven by Lauren Sanders of Salisbury failed to remain at a stop sign on Old Railroad Road and drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by a Denton man. The driver of the truck lost control and overturned several times. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital – Sanders is cited for negligent driving and failure to yield the right of way.