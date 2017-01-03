Woman charged after threats made outside Michigan mosque

A 33-year-old woman accused of making threats outside a western Michigan mosque has been charged.

The Grand Rapids Press reports Tuesday that Kari Moss is jailed and expected to be arraigned Wednesday on making a false threat of terrorism charge.

Kentwood Police Capt. Richard Roberts says members of the At-Tawheed Islamic Center near Grand Rapids told investigators a woman was outside the mosque’s locked doors Monday morning demanding money.

Center board chair Ali Matwalli tells WOOD-TV that the woman indicated that if she didn’t get the money “she’s going to kill somebody or explode somebody or something.”

No weapons were found. No services were being held.

The Associated Press left a voicemail Tuesday asking the Kent County prosecutor’s office if Moss has an attorney.