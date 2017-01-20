A central Georgia woman charged with shooting a teenage boy in the head says she and her husband had been terrorized at home by rock-throwing youths.

Elisabeth Cannon tells The Telegraph of Macon (http://bit.ly/2k86YS8 ) they felt very unsafe and extremely threatened before the shooting. She says she had called police about the youth, but officers only told them to stay away.

The 47-year-old woman is charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of 15-year-old Vernon Marcus Jr., who is hospitalized in critical condition in Macon. She is free on bond.

Cannon says she walked outside Monday night to check the pressure on her daughter’s tires when rocks started flying toward her. She says she pulled out a gun and aimed at the teens.

Marcus was shot in the head.