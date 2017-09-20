Woman found dead in gym bathroom 2 days after entering

A Chicago woman was found dead in the restroom of her gym two days after she first entered the facility. Police said Patricia Austin, 78, entered Life Time Fitness on July 12, but was not discovered until another woman alerted staff about seeing her feet in a stall on July 14, The Chicago Tribune reported.

An employee allegedly returned to the bathroom and knocked on the stall but received no response, Marc Loftus, Burr Ridge deputy police chief, told The Chicago Tribune. The employee then climbed underneath the locked stall and found Austin unresponsive on the toilet. Paramedics were called while staff attempted CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

DEVILS’ BOYLE DIAGNOSED WITH LEUKEMIA AFTER CAMP PHYSICAL

An autopsy revealed that Austin died of natural causes, the news outlet reported. An employee reportedly told police that the stall may have gone unchecked because it was deemed out of order, and that it is not uncommon for members to be using the restrooms while staff members are cleaning.

Surveillance footage and records of her key swipe indicate Austin arrived at around 7 p.m. on July 12, but there is no evidence that she ever left the facility. Her car was discovered in the parking lot, The Chicago Tribune reported.

Attorneys for Austin’s son were scheduled to discuss the case on Wednesday.