Woman gives birth to 4 babies in 11 months

A mom from Wales experienced the miracle of life four times over in just 11 months.

Becky John, of Swansea, thought it would be nice for her baby daughter Mya to have a similarly aged sibling to play with and decided to conceive another child with her partner Jason Evans.

John, who gave birth to Mya in February, became pregnant just one week later and was shocked to discover she would be giving birth to triplets.

“I had to stare at the screen just to make sure for myself. And I counted the heartbeats one by one. It was true I was actually pregnant with triplets,” John told Barcroft, adding none of her friends believed her.

