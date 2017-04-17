Woman in pajama bottoms goes on bank robbery spree

Utah police are searching for a woman in pajama bottoms who tried to rob five banks in a 90-minute period Saturday.

The woman struck the banks in Salt Lake County between 9:21 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., Fox 13 Utah reports. Her bank robbery spree also includes a robbery Friday afternoon at a sixth Salt Lake County bank.

Police say the woman netted cash in five of the heists, according to the station. She ran out of a bank Saturday empty handed apparently after becoming spooked.

“It’s very brazen; she feels like she can get away with it,” Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke told the station.

The woman handed a teller at each bank a note demanding money, but never displayed a weapon.

“Maybe she is from out of town because she is not covering her face and hopefully somebody would have recognized her by now,” Lohrke told the station.

Salk Lake City Police posted images of the woman obtained from surveillance cameras.

She is described as a white 5-foot-5 female in her 30s with dark hair in a ponytail. She was wearing prescription glasses and a had a noticeable mole under her right eye.

The suspect also had a blue bandana wrapped around her head.

