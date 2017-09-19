Woman kayaker in Amazon shot dead by pirates who robbed for her GoPro

A British adventurer who had been on a solo kayaking trip through the Amazon was shot dead by pirates, police have confirmed.

Emma Kelty, 43, had been 42 days into her 4,000-mile trip along the Amazon River when she was robbed and fatally shot, with the pirates then throwing her body into the river.

Police said her attackers had tried to sell the items they stole from her — including two mobile phones, a tablet and GoPro camera — at a market in Lauro Sodré.

A teenager admitted to cops that he and six others robbed and killed Emma.

It comes after the former Brit head teacher posted a series of haunting Facebook messages saying she feared she would be “killed” before she vanished.

She disappeared barely 24 hours after she revealed she had been confronted by 50 men with “arrows and rifles” in the Brazilian rainforest.

Her grieving family has since released a statement paying tribute to the adventurer, with her brothers Piers and Giles and her sister Natasha saying: “Emma was an active and determined sister who challenged herself, latterly through her adventures on the Pacific Coast Trail, as well as in the South Pole and Amazon River.

“In a world that is today a much smaller place, the explorer in our sister found herself seeking ways to prove that challenges were achievable.”

They added: “We are extremely proud of our sister who was dearly loved by us all and her strength will be sorely missed.”

Emma’s last known location was around 150 miles west of the jungle city of Manaus, between the towns of Coari and Codajas.

But despite her writing two days later that she was “in the clear,” she was in fact going through an area notorious for its pirate attacks and drug traffickers.

While Emma has not been found, her belongings were found on the shore with her orange kayak, with local police saying criminals had been trying to sell off some of the items.

Local police chief Ivo Martines said the woman had been near a trafficking route, but it was not necessarily linked.

