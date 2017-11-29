Woman photographed breast-feeding son at Disneyland goes viral

A viral photograph of a California woman breast-feeding her son while waiting in line at Disneyland has garnered both support and criticism online.

Brittni Medina, of Rancho Cucamonga, posted the photo in a Facebook group that supports mothers who breast-feed in public, FOX11 reported. Medina wrote that she was visiting the “happiest place on Earth” in November with her family when her 10-month-old son became hungry.

Medina said she was comfortable “feeding anywhere” so she pulled down her shirt and breast-fed her son. The mother wrote her husband took a photo of her feeding their child with two women standing in the background visibly annoyed.

“Well these two ladies were so angry by it my husband just had to take a picture. Peep the haters,” Medina wrote.

Medina wrote in an update that the two women were making “snarky comments so I moved from my spot to catch a picture with these characters.” Medina concluded that “no women should be shamed for feeding their baby uncovered.”

As of Wednesday, Medina’s post has received more than 8,000 likes. The California mother wrote on her personal Facebook page that she has received both positive and negative feedback from the photo. She also wrote that she hoped her online post encouraged other women to breast-feed in public without feeling ashamed.

The law in California states mothers are legally allowed to breast-feed anywhere in public, FOX11 reported.