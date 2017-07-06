Woman pleads guilty to killing social worker, 3 relatives

A Vermont woman has pleaded guilty to four murder counts in the killings of a social worker and three relatives in 2015.

Jody Herring pleaded guilty Thursday in Barre to one count of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder.

She admitted shooting and killing social worker Lara Sobel as Sobel left work on Aug. 7, 2015. She also killed cousins Regina Herring and Rhonda Herring, and her aunt Julie Falzarano.

Police say Herring was upset about losing custody of her 9-year-old daughter and believed Sobel had a role in the custody issue and her relatives had reported her to the state.

In court Thursday, Herring answered the judge’s questions and said she wished to plead guilty.

She could be sentenced to life without parole. Sentencing will come at a later date.

___

This story has been corrected to remove a comment that Herring said she wished she were dead.