Woman set on fire by ex-boyfriend has died, family says

An Ohio woman who underwent 52 surgeries after her ex-boyfriend set her on fire died Tuesday, her family announced.

Judy Malinowski was set ablaze by Michael Slager following a fight at a gas station in Gahanna, outside of Columbus, in 2015. Slager received an 11-year prison sentence in December, while Malinowski – who was disfigured in the attack — underwent dozens of surgeries, Fox 28 reported.

“That child suffered for two years to tell her own story, who has the strength to do it?” Malinowski’s mother, Bonnie Bowes, told WCMH.

Ohio legislators are currently looking over a bill known as “Judy’s Law” in the state senate, which would add six years of jail time to anyone who uses accelerants in attacks that leave victims disfigured or disabled.

Malinowski, 33, spoke to Fox 28 in December when she was bed-ridden in a hospital.

She described Slager as “pure evil” and said the fire effectively burned off some of her fingers and her ears, with burns covering 80 percent of her body.

Malinowski could speak to the news station only in a whisper, saying the burns also damaged her windpipe.

Slager previously said he accidentally sparked the fire while trying to light a cigarette.