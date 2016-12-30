Woman shot in the eye at SC gun range has died

A coroner in South Carolina confirmed Thursday that a woman had passed away just days after she was shot at a shooting range.

HUNTER SURVIVES TERRIFYING BEAR ATTACK ON NC HILL

Lt. Sheila Cole with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and EMS were called to the Skip-J Range around 2 p.m. on Monday.

A 24-year-old woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face, Cole said.

TEXAS OFFICER TRYING TO ARREST SUSPECT SHOT BY FELLOW COP

On Tuesday the coroner confirmed the victim was shot in the eye and the bullet was lodged in her brain. She was placed on life support.

According to the incident report, a woman at the range stated that while shooting pistols she noticed her friend had been shot in the head and she immediately called for help. When deputies arrived on scene they say the victim was lying on the ground as she was being treated by a paramedic. She was then transferred to AnMed Hospital.

The coroner identified the victim as Sarah Bonner, 24 of Lawrenceville, Ga. She passed away in the middle of the night on Wednesday with her family by her side, the coroner said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with memorial and funeral expenses.

The owner of the shooting range told FOX Carolina’s crew at the scene that the shooting was an accident but deputies said the incident remains under investigation.

Click for more from Fox Carolina.