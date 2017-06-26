Woman Stabbed In Downtown Rehoboth Domestic

Rehoboth Beach police spent hours this past weekend sorting out a complex stabbing incident that originated after a domestic argument that started in the area of the Purple Parrot late Friday. As a result, police have charged a 25-year-old Georgetown, Delaware man for stabbing his girlfriend and puncturing her lung as the couple departed the area in their car.

According to police, officers were originally called to the second block of Rehoboth Avenue, in the area of the Purple Parrot, for several people arguing around 11:15 p.m. But when officers arrived, the people were gone.

Police say Charles E. Rozanski, the man being charged for stabbing his 30-year-old girlfriend in this case, had been involved in an altercation with his girlfriend which drew the attention of two other men who confronted him about his violent behavior. Rozanski engaged in a physical altercation with the two men which ended when he pulled a knife causing them to retreat.

Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Rehoboth Beach police were called to the Beebe Hospital emergency room where Rozanski’s girlfriend was reporting that she had been stabbed somewhere on Rehoboth Avenue. The Rehoboth Beach police detective, Det. Tyler Whitman, assumed the investigation which revealed that after the physical altercation on Rehoboth Avenue, Rozanski drove his Toyota Prius from the scene with his girlfriend in the passenger seat. A verbal altercation escalated and police say that is when Rozanski stabbed her in the chest with the knife.

Police later returned to Rehoboth Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday to search for blood and other evidence in the area of the Purple Parrot.

Rozanski was later arrested and charged with 1st-degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, which are all felonies, police said. Rozanski has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $52,000 secured bail.

Rehoboth Beach police are asking that anyone with information about the altercation that occurred on Rehoboth Avenue around 11:15 p.m. to please contact Det. Whitman at (302) 524-1391. Police would also like to talk with the two men who were threatened by Rozanski after they came to his girlfriend’s aid.