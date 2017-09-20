Woman sues 4 Baltimore police officers charged with fraud

Four Baltimore police officers who were recently indicted on federal fraud charges are now being sued by a woman who says they falsely arrested her husband and stole $20,000 from them.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Nancy Hamilton has sued four officers who are part of the department’s Gun Trace Task Force and were earlier this year charged with unlawfully arresting and robbing residents, as well as filing for overtime they didn’t work.

The lawsuit says Det. Jemell Rayam obtained a search warrant for the Hamiltons’ home using information federal prosecutors say was falsified.

The suit says the officers pulled over the Hamiltons and handcuffed them before interrogating Hamilton’s husband and forcing him to give them $20,000 in cash.

Federal prosecutors say the officers were recorded on wiretaps discussing their crimes.