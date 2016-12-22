Woman who appeared on '16 and Pregnant' dead at 23

Valerie Fairman, of MTV’s “16 and Pregnant,” has died, the Coatesville, Pennsylvania coroner’s office told FOX411. She was 23.

“There is an ongoing investigation,” the coroner’s office told us.

Fairman’s family told TMZ the former reality star died of an overdose. Her mom told the gossip site Fairman was visiting a friend Wednesday when she was found unresponsive in the bathroom.

Fairman’s struggle with substance abuse was profiled on the MTV show. She was also arrested for prostitution in 2015.

Fairman is survived by her 7-year-old daughter Nevaeh.