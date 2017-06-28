A woman driving on the interstate at the I-30/I-630 interchange in Arkansas was shot at around 15 times Tuesday afternoon, police say.

The victim was reportedly driving a Dodge Stratus, which suffered about 15 bullet holes. There is no word on if the victim was hit by the bullets or her condition.

Police say the victim drove to the McDonalds on E. Broadway in North Little Rock after the shooting occurred.

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

