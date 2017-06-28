We’ve heard of women slathering avocado or Greek yogurt on their faces on the quest for perfect, smooth skin. But vlogger Ms Yeah has taken the idea to another level.

Ms Yeah can create a perfectly contoured, painted face using Skittles, tomato sauce, glutinous rice flour and other pantry items, as seen on the Daily Mail site. Then again, the Chinese YouTube star is no stranger to playing with her food. She skyrocketed to fame with her cooking videos, showing her making hamburgers and hot pots at work using a computer tower as a stove or an iron as a grill. In one, she makes a working oven out of a desk drawer, aluminum foil, a light bulb and a pane of glass, an activity her open-office mates acknowledge with astounding nonchalance. Now she’s approached makeup with the same deranged DIY ethos.

First, Ms Yeah concocts her foundation, combining flour, cocoa powder, water and sesame oil into a thin paste. She applies this unholy mixture onto her face with a grill brush and sets it all with more flour. She dabs tomato sauce onto her lips and creates eye shadow out of Skittles. Coffee grounds add depth to her eyebrows, while dragon fruit juice gives her cheeks a rosy glow. By video’s end, he amount of sugars and oils seeping into her pores would give Gwyneth Paltrow a heart attack.

As in her cooking videos, Ms Yeah uses ingredients and tools she finds in her office. She steals marshmallows from a co-worker to use as brushes. At one point, she strolls over to the office’s pet chicken — no clue as to what it’s doing there, but it’s part of the video’s surrealistic charm — and plucks one of its feathers, fashioning it into a brow pencil.

The tutorial has been viewed 175,000 times so far, garnering hundreds of comments, from skepticism (how did she match her skin tone so closely?) to delight. And it is kind of fun watching this extreme life hacker tackle beauty vlogging. Though, like her cooking how-tos, this does seem NSFW. Let’s hope she washed all that gunk off her face right away.

This article orginally appeared on New York Post