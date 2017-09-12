Wonder opens telethon with jab

Stars from movies, TV and music gathered across the country for the “Hand In Hand 2017” telethon to raise money for victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Kicking off the hour-long charity event was singer Stevie Wonder, who pulled no punches when it came to addressing the issue that’s been circulating around the discussion of the storms, climate change.

Wonder opened the show with a monologue about coming together, regardless of race, religion, political affiliation or sexual preference to help those devastated by the storms. However, he closed the speech by taking a shot at those who deny climate change.

“Anyone who believes there’s no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent, Lord, please save us all,” he said, before launching into his rendition of Bill Withers’ “Lean on Me.”

As previously reported, stars like Beyoncé, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand, Bruce Willis, Stephen Colbert, Oprah Winfrey and countless others either performed, took calls or gave a speech to ask America for donations to help those affected by the recent tragedies in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.