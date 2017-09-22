Wonder Woman will be bisexual in film sequel if some fans have their way

One LGBTQ activist is hoping America’s most famous female superhero will make a bold statement on the big screen.

Gianna Collier-Pitts, a GLAAD Campus Ambassador, recently launched a petition on Change.org urging Warner Brothers to make Wonder Woman bisexual for the 2019 film sequel.

The petition currently has 2,782 supports.

“The likelihood of Wonder Woman being bisexual has been alluded to over the years, primarily in comics,” wrote Pitts. “Wonder Woman’s Diana Prince hails from Themyscira, land of the Amazons and inhabited exclusively by women.

“This alone should serve as reason enough to confirm her sexuality, since any close relationship she could have had prior to her romantic storyline with Steve Trevor would have had to have been with another woman. Some of you may be thinking that this specifically doesn’t make a difference but for people like me who rarely see themselves reflected in media, believe me. It does.”

Pitts also pointed out to “Wonder Woman” comic writer Greg Rucka, who confirmed in 2016 Diana was bisexual.

“It’s supposed to be paradise. You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic and sexual relationship. And the only options are women,” explained Rucka to Comicosity on the female-led Themyscira.

“Now, are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? The answer is obviously yes,” he added.

Pitts insisted making Wonder Woman the first openly bisexual superhero of any gender from either DC or Marvel will truly make her a role model for women.

“The ‘Wonder Woman’ franchise is the embodiment of strength and resilience in a genre that places women as the sidekick more often than the hero,” she wrote. “The bar is already so low when it comes to celebrating women and LGBTQ characters in a positive way, and I am tired of grasping at straws in an effort to see myself represented.

“All I ask is that Warner Bros. directly acknowledges Diana Prince for who she is, who she has always been (regardless of her current love interest), and what her character could potentially represent for millions of people.”

Megan Townsend, Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis for GLAAD, told TheWrap.com Wonder Woman identifying as bisexual would send an impactful message.

“Diana’s character is grounded in the power of being truthful and forthright,” she explained. “Being an out and proud bi woman would be in line with her ideals to fully live her own truth and recognize all parts of herself.

“While Wonder Woman is already a hero to girls and women around the world, letting her be fully out would make her a hero to an entirely new community of people hungry for a hero who reflects their lives.”

Reps for Gadot and DC Entertainment did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“Wonder Woman,” based on the beloved DC comic, slayed theaters over the summer and pulled in an estimated $57.2 million in North America during its opening weekend alone.

The film, which starred Gal Gadot, outshined Tom Cruise’s “The Mummy,” which only earned $32.2 million in ticket sales. Forbes reported in August “Wonder Woman” reached the $800 million mark in total box office sales.