Woodley, Florian debate if Conor McGregor will return to the UFC after fighting Floyd Mayweather

On the flipside, Florian feels that McGregor being worked over by Mayweather could be the reason why the Irishman never returns to the UFC.

There have been plenty of critics who have predicted that Mayweather will not only beat McGregor but he will walk through the former two-division champion with relative ease. If that happens, Florian sees McGregor cashing his check and walking away from combat sports forever.

“I think if Conor gets beat up badly in this fight, I don’t think he’s going to come back in any capacity,” Florian said. “If he gets out of this with a 12 round loss or whatever and doesn’t take too much damage, I think we’ll see him again. Certainly if he wins, we might see him again.”

