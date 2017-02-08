Worcester County Chosen To Lead New Governor Program

By Tyler Zulli -
33

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has chosen Worcester County as one of 10 counties throughout the State to help launch a new “Children Disconnected/ Opportunity Youth Results-Based Leadership Program”. The goal of this program is to ensure that young people are on the path to education and employment. Currently, 1 in 10 Maryland young people ages 16-24 are considered disconnected because they are neither in school or working. The state wants to reduce incarceration numbers, disconnected youth, childhood hunger and youth homelessness.

SHARE
Previous articleNew OC Lieutenant Promoted
Next articleCarney Declares Independent Investigation
Tyler Zulli
http://wgmd.com
Tyler joined WGMD in October 2016 after graduating with a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University. His previous stops in both sports and news broadcasting include stations in Philadelphia and State College.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR