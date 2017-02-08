Worcester County Chosen To Lead New Governor Program

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has chosen Worcester County as one of 10 counties throughout the State to help launch a new “Children Disconnected/ Opportunity Youth Results-Based Leadership Program”. The goal of this program is to ensure that young people are on the path to education and employment. Currently, 1 in 10 Maryland young people ages 16-24 are considered disconnected because they are neither in school or working. The state wants to reduce incarceration numbers, disconnected youth, childhood hunger and youth homelessness.