Worcester County Food Drive

Worcester County Volunteer Services will host its fourth annual food drive for the Maryland Food Bank at the end of the month. Beginning January 30, canned food items can be deposited in a specially-marked Maryland Food Bank barrel at these participating locations: Worcester County Government Center, Worcester County Jail, and Worcester county Recreation Center, all in Snow Hill, and Ocean Pines Branch Library. Foods that are needed most include high protein, ready to eat meals, such as peanut butter or soup. Also needed are single-serving foods, like rice and fruits. The food drive runs from January 30 until February 3, and all are invited to participate if you can.