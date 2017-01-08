- The snow emergency plans in Worcester & Wicomico Counties will be lifted at 5pm – Police and State Highway officials urge drivers to use caution as wet roads will refreeze tonight causing patches of black ice.
- Georgetown parking restrictions along designated snow emergency routes will be lifted at 6pm. Residents and visitors are urged to use caution, as there may still be some slippery road conditions due to the extreme cold temperatures.
Worcester & Wicomico County, Georgetown Lift Parking Restrictions