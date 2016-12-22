Worcester County Police Impersonation

A Worcester County man is wanted after impersonating an officer and pulling a woman over on Thursday. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. when a woman was driving on Route 12 in Snow Hill and was pulled over by a sedan with red and blue flashing lights. The man told her she was speeding, and demanded her license and registration. She became suspicious when his badge only said “Police” and had no additional agency on it. The woman drove off and possibly ran over the man’s foot. He is described as a white man, 5’6” tall and heavy set. He was wearing a brown button up shirt. Any information about the man should be sent to the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department.