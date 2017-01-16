Worcester County Tax Credit Program

Worcester County Economic Development will hold a free tax credit seminar Tuesday. The Enterprise Zone Tax Credit Program will give you real property and state income tax credits for your Maryland business in return for job creation and investments. If your business is located in the Focus Areas, you may also be qualified for personal property tax credits on new investments. This seminar will be held at the Berlin Town Hall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and advanced reservation is required by today. To reserve your spot, call 410-632-3112.