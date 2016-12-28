Worcester County Tree Pickup

In many location in Worcester County, Maryland is offering residents a chance to properly recycle their Christmas trees now that the holidays are over. Ocean Pines residents who are customers of Republic waste can recycle their trees at no charge. Trees placed in one piece at the normal collection spot will be taken for the next two weeks. Before being recycled, your tree must be stripped of ornaments, lights and tinsel. For those who don’t have curbside pickup, trees can be dropped off at the transfer station in Berlin or the Central Landfill until January 10.