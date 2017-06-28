An electrical worker fell to his death Wednesday morning at the construction site of Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, authorities said.

The unidentified man was standing on the catwalk when he plunged 75 feet about 8 a.m., according to Fox 2 Detroit. He went into cardiac arrest after the fall, fire officials said.

The man, believed to be 46 years old, was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

It’s unclear how he fell or if he was working with other people before the incident. The electrical worker was reportedly not wearing fall protection gear at the time, Detroit Free Press reported.

Little Ceasars arena in downtown Detroit is slated to open in September. It will be home of the Detroit Red Wings.

