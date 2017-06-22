Workers uncover forgotten WWII military air raid shelter

Workers installing solar panels at a waste water treatment plant in Scotland have uncovered a fascinating piece of World War II military history.

Contractors working for Scottish Water Horizons at the Montrose site were cutting back shrubbery when they discovered a well-preserved military air raid shelter from World War II.

The shelter had originally been part of the former RAF Montrose airbase.

“The site, which sits just back from the beach at Montrose in Angus, was overgrown and we had to do a bit of work first to remove the dense shrubbery. Having liaised with the local council, we knew that in the past the area could have been home to munitions and radioactive material, all remnants of the Second World War,” explained Scottish Water Horizons Project Manager Mari Davies, in a statement. “Thankfully nothing hazardous was uncovered which meant we were able to carry on with the work. However once we’d cleared the land, we made the unexpected discovery of a WW2 air raid shelter. Although an interesting find, it did mean we have to alter our plans slightly to fit round it.”

RAF Montrose is also said to be haunted by the ghost of Lieutenant Desmond Arthur, a pilot who crashed at the base in 1913. “There have been many sightings of him over the years, but luckily none of our contractors had any paranormal experiences!” said Davies.

A subsidiary of Scottish Water, Scottish Water Horizons is focused on renewable technologies. The project in Montrose, which is Scottish Water Horizons’ largest to date, aims to offset around a fifth of the water treatment plant’s energy consumption.

Other incredible decades-old sites have been discovered in the U.K.

Last year, an underground fire station — which dates back to WWI — was found beneath a factory in Birmingham after having been untouched for almost 60 years.