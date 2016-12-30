World Juniors 2017: Canada, U.S.A, Sweden Plus Taylor Raddysh

World Juniors 2017: Day Four of the WJC Is Over, Who Won? Who Lost? And Who Were the Top Players of the Day? We’re Here to Let You Know!

Day four of the World Juniors provided some very exciting games. The United States took a close match against Russia, Sweden continued their winning ways while forcing another team to continue their losing streak. Denmark surprised everyone, and in the meantime Canada destroyed Latvia.

Canada improved to a 3-0-0-0 record after absolutely demolishing team Latvia by a score of 10-2 on Thursday. Team U.S.A. also improved to a 3-0-0-0 record tying them with team Canada in Group B after they beat Russia in a very tight 3-2 game.

Sweden also pushed their record to 3-0-0-0 which is tops in Group A after they beat Finland, who has yet to win a game in this year’s World Juniors tournament. And finally, Denmark surprised us all with a win over the Czech Republic tying them and the Czech’s for second in Group A.

Game Results:

Czech Republic (2) vs. Denmark (3) (OT)

United States (3) vs. Russia (2)

Sweden (3) vs. Finland (1)

Canada (10) vs. Latvia (2)

World Juniors Player Stats:

F Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – 5G – 3A – 8PTS

F Dylan Strome (CAN) – 2G – 5A- 7PTS

F Alexander Nylander (SWE) – 4G – 3A – 7PTS

F Mathew Barzal (CAN) – 3G – 3A – 6PTS

F Taylor Raddysh (CAN) – 5G – 1A – 6PTS

D Yegor Rykov (RUS) – 1G – 5A – 6PTS

F Mikhail Vorobyov (RUS) – 0G – 6A – 6PTS

F Joel Eriksson Ek (SWE) – 3G – 2A – 5PTS

F Carl Grundstrom (SWE) – 1G – 4A – 5PTS

F Clayton Keller (USA) – 3G – 2A – 5PTS

F Pierre-Luc Dubois (CAN) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

D Thomas Chabot (CAN) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Alexander Polunin (RUS) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Damien Riat (SUI) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Nico Hischier (SUI) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Troy Terry (USA) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Colin White (USA) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

D Kale Clague (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Anthony Cirelli (CAN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Julien Gauthier (CAN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Dillon Dube (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Philippe Myers (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Jakub Zboril (CZE) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Michael Spacek (CZE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Nikolaj Krag (DEN) – 2G – 1A- 3PTS

F Joachim Blichfeld (DEN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Danil Yurtaikin (RUS) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jonas Siegenthaler (SUI) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Calvin Thurkauf (SUI) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

D Casey Fitzgerald (USA) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Tage Thompson (USA) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jeremy Lauzon (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Tyson Jost (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Mathieu Joseph (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Nicolas Roy (CAN) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Michael McLeod (CAN) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Blake Speers (CAN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Adam Musil (CZE) – 0A – 2A – 2PTS

D Filip Hronek (CZE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Martin Necas (CZE) – 1G- 1A – 2PTS

F Filip Chlapik (CZE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Jonas Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F William Boysen (DEN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Joona Luoto (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Eduards Jansons (LAT) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Renars Krastenbergs (LAT) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Martins Dzierkals (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Yakov Trenin (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Denis Guryanov (RUS) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Loic In Albon (SUI) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Boris Sadecky (SVK) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Lucas Carlsson (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D David Bernhardt (SWE) 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Lias Andersson (SWE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Jack Roslovic (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Joseph Cecconi (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Luke Kunin (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Tanner Laczynski (USA) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Charlie McAvoy (USA) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Noah Juulsen (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Dante Fabbro (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Daniel Krenzelok (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Radek Koblizek (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Filip Suchy (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Alexander True (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Nicolai Weichel (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Frederik Hoeg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Morten Jensen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F David Madsen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Anders Koch (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Mathias From (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Oliver Larsen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jesper Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Julius Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kasper Bjorkqvist (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Urho Vaakanainen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Teemu Vayrynen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Eeli Tolvanen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Olli Juolevi (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Aapeli Rasanen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Rudolfs Balcers (LAT) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Eduards Tralmaks (LAT) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kirill Belyayev (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Pavel Karnaukhov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Denis Alexeyev (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Vadim Kudako (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Grigori Dronov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sergachyov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sidorov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Sergei Zborovski (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kirill Urakov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Dominik Diem (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Oliver Pataky (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Michal Roman (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Martin Fehervary (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Martin Andrisik (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Rasmus Asplund (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Oliver Kylington (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Gabriel Carlsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Jonathan Dahlen (SWE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Adam Fox (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jack Ahcan (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Jordan Greenway (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Patrick Harper (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Jeremy Bracco (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Caleb Jones (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kieffer Bellows (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Erik Foley (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Joey Anderson (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

World Juniors Standings:

Group A:

Sweden – 3-0-0-0 – 9PTS

Czech Republic – 1-0-2-0 – 5PTS

Denmark – 1-1-0-1 – 5PTS

Switzerland – 0-1-0-1 – 2PTS

Finland – 0-0-0-3 – 0PTS

Group B:

Canada – 3-0-0-0 – 9PTS

United States – 3-0-0-0 – 9PTS

Russia – 1-0-0-2 – 3PTS

Slovakia – 0-0-0-2 – 0PTS

Latvia – 0-0-0-3 – 0PTS

Top Forward of the Day: Taylor Raddysh (CAN) – (4G, 1A, 5PTS)

Taylor Raddysh had an amazing game against Latvia. And scoring five points in any game is always great, but when you tie a Canadian record for most goals in a World Juniors game, you know your night was pretty solid. He and the rest of the team will have to continue their scoring ways since they have a very tough game Saturday afternoon.

Top Defenseman of the Day: Kale Clague (CAN) – (0G, 3A, 3PTS)

Kale Clague also had a great day on Thursday scoring three points, one of which was on Canada’s power play that was firing on all cylinders. He didn’t record a point in any of the previous games. So a three-point night is a good breakout for the young defenseman.

Top Goalie of the Day: Felix Sandstrom (SWE) – (1W, .966SV%, 1.00GAA)

Swedish netminder Felix Sandstrom was the top goalie of the day only allowing one goal against while posting an outstanding .966 save percentage. Sweden has been on a roll all tournament and looks like a very serious threat to win the whole thing.

Today’s Schedule (Dec. 30):

Denmark vs. Switzerland (5:00pm EST)

Latvia vs. Slovakia (7:30pm EST)

Denmark has a chance to improve their record at the World Juniors and get a jump on the Czech’s Friday night. However, they will have to overcome a very sneaky and resilient Swiss team. Both Latvia and Slovakia have yet to win a game this tournament, so one will finally finish with a win while the other finishes without one. And the Slovaks look like the favorites to take that game.

