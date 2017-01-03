World Juniors 2017: Finland, Relegation, Canada, Sweden & More

Day Seven of the World Juniors is Over, Who Won? Who Lost? and Who Were the Top Players of the Day? We’re Here to Let You Know!

Day seven of the World Juniors is now in the books, which means four teams have advanced, and four have gone home. Sweden continues to dominate, while the United States faced a scare from the Swiss. Russia has finally turned things around and Finland takes a lead on Latvia.

Finland took a 1-0 series lead over Latvia on day seven with a 2-1 victory in the best-of-three relegation tournament. The United States were facing adversity from the sneaky Swiss team who pushed them to a tie game until the third period when the U.S was able to take back the lead. Sweden absolutely destroyed Slovakia by a score of 8-3, showing everyone they still remain heavy favorites to win the whole tournament. Russia has a history of waiting until things get deeper in the tournament to start playing like they may be leaving, and they did just that on day seven when they eliminated a Denmark team that surprised everyone. And they didn’t just win the game, they shut Denmark out. Also after a slow start to their first period, Canada finally stormed back for a 5-3 victory over the Czech’s.

Game Results:

Finland (2) vs. Latvia (1)

Denmark (0) vs. Russia (4)

Sweden (8) vs. Slovakia (3)

United States (3) vs. Switzerland (2)

Canada (5) vs. Czech Republic (3)

World Juniors Player Statistics:

F Alexander Nylander (SWE) – 5G – 6A – 11PTS

F Kirill Kaprizov (RUS) – 7G – 3A – 10PTS

F Dylan Strome (CAN) – 2G – 6A- 8PTS

F Mikhail Vorobyov (RUS) – 0G – 8A – 8PTS

F Clayton Keller (USA) – 3G – 5A – 8PTS

F Mathew Barzal (CAN) – 3G – 4A – 7PTS

D Thomas Chabot (CAN) – 3G – 4A – 7PTS

F Nico Hischier (SUI) – 4G – 3A – 7PTS

F Joel Eriksson Ek (SWE) – 5G – 2A – 7PTS

F Rasmus Asplund (SWE) – 1G – 6A – 7PTS

F Taylor Raddysh (CAN) – 5G – 1A – 6PTS

D Yegor Rykov (RUS) – 1G – 5A – 6PTS

F Alexander Polunin (RUS) – 3G – 3A – 6PTS

F Damien Riat (SUI) – 1G – 5A – 6PTS

D Jonas Siegenthaler (SUI) – 1G – 5A – 6PTS

F Carl Grundstrom (SWE) – 2G – 4A – 6PTS

F Jordan Greenway (USA) – 3G – 3A – 6PTS

D Kale Clague (CAN) – 0G – 5A – 5PTS

F Anthony Cirelli (CAN) – 2G – 3A – 5PTS

F Julien Gauthier (CAN) – 3G – 2A – 5PTS

F Jonathan Dahlen (SWE) – 4G – 1A – 5PTS

F Colin White (USA) – 4G – 1A – 5PTS

F Troy Terry (USA) – 2G – 3A – 5PTS

F Pierre-Luc Dubois (CAN) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

D Jakub Zboril (CZE) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

D Filip Hronek (CZE) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Nikolaj Krag (DEN) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Joachim Blichfeld (DEN) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

F Eeli Tolvanen (FIN) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Aapeli Rasanen (FIN) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Yakov Trenin (RUS) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

F Denis Guryanov (RUS) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Calvin Thurkauf (SUI) – 2G – 2A – 4PTS

D Oliver Kylington (SWE) – 0G – 4A – 4PTS

F Tage Thompson (USA) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

D Charlie McAvoy (USA) – 1G – 3A – 4PTS

F Jeremy Bracco (USA) – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

F Dillon Dube (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

D Philippe Myers (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Blake Speers (CAN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Mathieu Joseph (CAN) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Nicolas Roy (CAN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Mitchell Stephens (CAN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Michael Spacek (CZE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Adam Musil (CZE) – 0A – 3A – 3PTS

F David Kase (CZE) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Martin Necas (CZE) – 1G- 2A – 3PTS

F Filip Chlapik (CZE) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Alexander True (DEN) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Mathias From (DEN) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Martins Dzierkals (LAT) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Renars Krastenbergs (LAT) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Danil Yurtaikin (RUS) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Pavel Karnaukhov (RUS) – 2G – 1A – 3PTS

F Loic In Albon (SUI) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Michal Roman (SVK) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Boris Sadecky (SVK) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Marek Sloboda (SVK) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D David Bernhardt (SWE) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Lias Andersson (SWE) – 3G – 0A – 3PTS

D Lucas Carlsson (SWE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

F Fredrik Karlstrom (SWE) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Casey Fitzgerald (USA) – 0G – 3A – 3PTS

F Luke Kunin (USA) – 1G – 2A – 3PTS

D Jeremy Lauzon (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Tyson Jost (CAN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Michael McLeod (CAN) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Jonas Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Nicolai Weichel (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F William Boysen (DEN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Oliver Gatz (DEN) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Joona Luoto (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Kristian Vesalainen (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Vili Saarijarvi (FIN) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Eduards Jansons (LAT) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Filips Buncis (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Eduards Tralmaks (LAT) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Karlis Cukste (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Rudolfs Balcers (LAT) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Kirill Belyayev (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Kirill Urakov (RUS) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Danila Kvartalnov (RUS) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Yannick Zehnder (SUI) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

F Marco Miranda (SUI) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Milos Roman (SVK) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Rasmus Dahlin (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Tim Soderlund (SWE) – 2G – 0A – 2PTS

D Gabriel Carlsson (SWE) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Filip Ahl (SWE) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Jens Looke (SWE) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

F Jack Roslovic (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

D Joseph Cecconi (USA) – 0G – 2A – 2PTS

F Tanner Laczynski (USA) – 1G – 1A – 2PTS

D Noah Juulsen (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Dante Fabbro (CAN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Daniel Krenzelok (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Radek Koblizek (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Filip Suchy (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Daniel Kurovsky (CZE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Simon Stransky (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Tomas Soustal (CZE) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Frederik Hoeg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mathias Rondbjerg (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Morten Jensen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F David Madsen (DEN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Anders Koch (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Oliver Larsen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Niklas Andersen (DEN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jesper Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Julius Mattila (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kasper Bjorkqvist (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Urho Vaakanainen (FIN) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Miro Heiskanen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Teemu Vayrynen (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Olli Juolevi (FIN) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Maksims Ponomarenko (LAT) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Denis Alexeyev (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Vadim Kudako (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Grigori Dronov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sergachyov (RUS) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Mikhail Sidorov (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Sergei Zborovski (RUS) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Dominik Diem (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Nando Eggenberger (SUI) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Nico Gross (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Raphael Prassl (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Serge Weber (SUI) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Oliver Pataky (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Martin Fehervary (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Miroslav Struska (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Erik Cernak (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Martin Bodak (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Adam Ruzicka (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Martin Andrisik (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Mario Grman (SVK) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Filip Lestan (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Andrej Hatala (SVK) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

F Elias Pettersson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Kristoffer Gunnarsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Andreas Wingerli (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jacob Larsson (SWE) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Adam Fox (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Jack Ahcan (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Patrick Harper (USA) – 1G – 0A – 1PT

D Ryan Lindgren (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

D Caleb Jones (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Kieffer Bellows (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Erik Foley (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

F Joey Anderson (USA) – 0G – 1A – 1PT

Relegation Playoff:

Finland – 1-0-0-0

Latvia – 0-0-0-1

Top Forward of the Day: F Rasmus Asplund (SWE) – (0G, 4A, 4PTS, +2)

Rasmus Asplund was a key player in Sweden’s 8-3 win over Slovakia on day seven. While registering four points, Asplund was also a plus two player. Sweden continues to show everyone that they may just win the whole tournament.

Top Defenseman of the Day: D Thomas Chabot (CAN) – (1G, 1A, 2PTS, +3)

Top defenseman of the day award has to go to Ottawa Senators prospect Thomas Chabot. While being the highest scoring defenseman of the day as well as being a plus three. Chabot made an amazing move past a sprawling Czech player to score a great go-ahead goal.

Top Goalie of the Day: Ilya Samsonov (RUS) – (1W, 0.00GAA, 1.000SV%, 1SO)

Russian goaltender Ilya Samsonov just didn’t help Russia beat out Denmark, but also shut them out in the process. That speaks volumes when you’re facing a talented team, in an elimination tournament and shut them out. If Russia beats the United States in the first semi-final game, it’s because of Ilya Samsonov.

Tournament Schedule:

Tues, Jan 3rd:

Relegation Tournament Game 2 – Finland vs. Latvia (5:30pm EST)

Wed, Jan 4th:

Semi-Final 1 – Russia vs. United States (3:00pm EST)

Semi-Final 2 – Sweden vs. Canada (7:30pm EST)

Finland has a chance to win the relegation tournament tomorrow if they can get another win against Latvia. However, don’t be surprised if Latvia can manage a win against the offensively depleted Finnish team.

Day nine should be full of entertainment as Russia and the United States play the first semi-final game, a game in which the United States should be able to win, but as mentioned above, if Ilya Samsonov stands on his head again the Americans could be facing an early exit. Lastly Canada has one tough challenge ahead of them on day nine, the Super Swede’s will be looking to advance to the final. But granted the tournament is on home soil for the Canadians, don’t be shocked if Canada can muster up the win with their resilient team.

