World leaders attend G-20 Summit in Germany

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands before their scheduled bilateral meeting

http://www.foxnews.com/”>Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

President Donald Trump shakes hands with the Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 7, 2017. (Steffen Kugler/German Government via AP) president-donald-trump–shakes-hands-with-the-russian-president-vladimir-putin-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany,-friday,-july-7,-2017.

President Donald Trump is welcomed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) president-donald-trump-is-welcomed-by-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-on-the-first-day-of-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump at the start of the “retreat meeting” at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (REUTERS/John MacDougall-Pool) german-chancellor-angela-merkel-and-us-president-donald-trump-at-the-start-of-the-“retreat-meeting”-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) russian-president-vladimir-putin-shakes-hands-with-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets China’s President Xi Jinping at the start of the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP) german-chancellor-angela-merkel-greets-china’s-president-xi-jinping-at-the-start-of-the-g-20-meeting-in-hamburg,-germany

President Donald Trump greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) president-donald-trump-greets-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-on-the-first-day-of-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

U.S. President Donald Trump wirh German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) u.s.-president-donald-trump-wirh-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the welcoming ceremony with German chancellor Angela Merkel at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP) u.s.-president-donald-trump-leaves-the-welcoming-ceremony-with-german-chancellor-angela-merkel-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

Participants pose for a group photo on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) participants-pose-for-a-group-photo-on-the-first-day-of-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

A woman is pepper-sprayed by police after she climbed on an armored police vehicle at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) a-woman-is-pepper-sprayed-by-police-after-she-climbed-on-an-armored-police-vehicle-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany,-friday

President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May attend the “retreat meeting” at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP) president-donald-trump-and-britain’s-prime-minister-theresa-may-attend-the-“retreat-meeting”-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) german-chancellor-angela-merkel-welcomes-france’s-president-emmanuel-macron-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Donald Trump and France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the G-20 summit in Hamburg (REUTERS/Kay Nietfeld-Pool) german-chancellor-angela-merkel,-president-donald-trump-and-france’s-president-emmanuel-macron-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the beginning of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (REUTERS/John MacDougall-Pool) german-chancellor-angela-merkel-greets-canada’s-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-at-the-beginning-of-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the start of the “retreat meeting” on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP) canada’s-prime-minister-justin-trudeau-at-the-start-of-the-“retreat-meeting”-on-the-first-day-of-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

French President Emmanuel Macron at the start of the “retreat meeting” on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (John MacDougall/Pool Photo via AP) french-president-emmanuel-macron-at-the-start-of-the-“retreat-meeting”-on-the-first-day-of-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Russia’s President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) german-chancellor-angela-merkel-welcomes-russia’s-president-vladimir-putin-at-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany-

Police officers carry a demonstrator who blocked a street on the first day of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Friday (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) police-officers-carry-a-demonstrator-who-blocked-a-street-on-the-first-day-of-the-g-20-summit-in-hamburg,-germany,-friday