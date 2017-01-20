Russia claimed relations with the United States “completely fell apart” during President Obama’s second term — but Moscow was confident “reason will prevail” as Donald Trump takes office Friday.

RUSSIAN BUSINESSMAN MINTS ‘IN TRUMP WE TRUST’ COIN

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was one of the world leaders weighing in on the transfer of power. He promised in a Facebook message, “We are ready to do our share of the work in order to improve the relationship.” He referenced “the new administration,” but did not mention Trump by name.

State TV stations carried flattering reports about Trump Friday, chronicling his business achievements and describing his ritzy lifestyle.

OBAMA POSTS FINAL TWEETS FROM OFFICIAL PRESIDENTIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT

However, Russian officials did not mince words about the Obama administration. Medvedev said the U.S. hit Russia with economic penalties of “unprecedented proportions,” adding, “It doesn’t get any dumber than restricting entry to the United States for the leadership of the Russian parliament, ministers, and businessmen, thus deliberately reducing the possibility of full-fledged contacts and closing the window to cooperation.”

President Vladimir Putin took his own parting shot this week. He claimed the Obama administration was trying to undermine Trump’s legitimacy with fake accusations, including the unverified dossier released by Buzzfeed, “binding the president-elect hand and foot to prevent him from fulfilling his election promises.”

Medvedev, who served as president in 2008-2012 when Putin had to shift into the premier’s seat due to term limits, led over a period of warmer ties during Obama’s first term. In 2009, then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton publicly presented Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with a “reset” button signaling an attempt at cooling off any hostilities.

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Friday to return to the U.S. as soon as he could, “to further strengthen the bond with new President Trump.” He was among the first world leaders to personally congratulate Trump after his election win last November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.