47.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Saturday, December 24, 2016
World reacts to Carrie Fisher's hospitalization

World reacts to Carrie Fisher&#039;s hospitalization

By FOX News -
61

 

As word spread that “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher is in critical condition Friday after suffering a major “cardiac episode” on a flight from London to Los Angeles, fans, co-stars and fellow celebrities reacted on Twitter. 

Some people who say they were on board the plane with Fisher took to social media to share the news as well. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB