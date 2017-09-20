A coffee shop in Dubai is rumored to be releasing the world’s most expensive coffee at $68 a cup. Extra Crispy reports that as part of “The 601 Experience,” Seven Fortunes Coffee Roasters will give caffeine-fiends a once-in-a lifetime chance to drink coffee brewed from coffee cherries hand-picked from the slopes of Panama’s tallest mountain, the active volcano Volcán Barú.

Only 45.5 kilograms of the special coffee beans — called Esmeralda Geisha Cañas Verdes — exist in the world. The beans set a record-high score at the Best of Panama coffee competition and later sold for an astounding $1,324 per kilogram at auction.

On Sept. 30, for $68 a ticket, customers can sip a cup of coffee and bring home 15 grams of the award-winning beans. A deluxe option at $149 gets you 15 grams of beans roasted on-site at Seven Fortunes and 50 grams to take home. You can even bring a friend at no additional charge.

“The UAE market is hungry for coffee and I’m proud to be the one to bring this record-breaking experience to Dubai,” Seven Fortunes founder Karim Hassan told United Arab Emirates paper The National. “Who knows what the future will bring, but today this coffee is the highest scoring and best tasting coffee among the Global Specialty Coffee Grading System. This is not an opinionated taste, but a proven fact.”