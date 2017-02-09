Worst airlines ever?

A flight can be the most memorable part of someone’s vacation for many reasons– some of which aren’t always so pleasant with turbulence, lost luggage, delays, and annoying passengers.

When there’s a problem, passengers usually turn to customer service representatives for help. But what happens when they hang up on you or say “I don’t know what to tell you.”

It happens more often than you think.

From crying babies to inclement weather, carriers can’t control everything that happens on your flight. But the one thing they can do is try to provide excellent customer service when things don’t always go as planned. That alone can significantly improve– or worsen– an airline’s reputation.

The following list is based on data from Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards survey and research company GetVoIP. Reviews written on many different customer sites were also taken into account.

