Worst No. 1 overall NBA Draft picks of all time

Ellison spent just one season with the franchise that selected him No. 1 overall in 1989. He earned the nickname ‘Never Nervous Pervis’ in college, but in the NBA he was dubbed ‘Out of Service Pervis’ for an injury that kept him out more than half of his rookie season. Injuries throughout his 11-year NBA career in Sacramento, Washington, Boston and Seattle kept him from reaching his full potential.

Picked over: Sean Elliott No. 3, Glen Rice No. 4, Tim Hardaway No. 14, Shawn Kemp No. 17.

