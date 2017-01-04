Would you buy a car from a vending machine? – VIDEO: Ford to add 700 jobs in Michigan

Imagine if buying a car was as simple as buying a can of Coke from a vending machine.

That’s exactly what one dealership is trying to do.

Carvana CEO Ernie Garcia wants to make the car buying experience an easy one. By cutting out aggressive sales agents and a maze of dealerships auto buyers are forced to navigate, Garcia is trying to simplify the car buying process with a vending machine.

“We wanted to create an experience that was fun and easy for customers because we thought the experience was what was lacking. So, this vending machine was a way to tell our story,” Garcia told the FOX Business Network’s Dagen McDowell.

According to Garcia, the process starts with customers choosing and purchasing their car online. The automobile is then delivered to a vending machine in Atlanta, Georgia or Nashville, Tennessee.

“We load it in, just like you’re loading a can of soda, we give you a big oversized coin which is just kind of fun and then you put it into a huge coin receptacle,” he said.

Customers even get a chance to take the car for a test drive.

“Every car we sell gets a seven-day, no-questions-asked return policy,” he said. “It comes with a 100-day warranty, so we like to think the customers get seven days to test the car in their neighborhood.”