Wounded vet running Boston Marathon carries race partner across finish line – VIDEO: Wounded vets conquer Boston Marathon

A wounded Army veteran carried his race partner across the finish line at the Boston Marathon on Wednesday while she held an American flag.

Earl Granville, a 9-year-veteran of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, lost his leg when a roadside bomb hit his vehicle in Afghanistan, WCVB reported.

After his injury, he competed in multiple marathons including Boston, New York, Chicago and Detroit all using a hand-bike.

However, on Monday, he walked.

In a moving finish, Granville picked up his race partner and guide and carried her over the finish line over his shoulders. It’s unclear if she was injured.

A video posted on WCVB’s Facebook page has been seen more than a 7 million views.

“The human spirit is alive and well, what a triumphant moment for these two – and in turn, all of us,” one person wrote.

Granville was not the only veteran who gave spectators an image of home and pride.

Marine Staff Sgt. Jose Luis Sanchez, who lost the lower part of his left leg after he stepped on an IED in Afghanistan, ran while carrying an American flag signed by many who served with him in Afghanistan.

“I want to recognize veterans and everyone who thinks they can’t do something,” Sanchez said.