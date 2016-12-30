WR Matthews Questionable Vs. Dallas

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews practiced on Friday for the first time this week and is questionable with an ankle injury for Sunday’s season finale against the Cowboys, per head coach Doug Pederson.

Matthews originally suffered the injury November 28 against the Green Bay Packers. He missed the following game against Cincinnati, but returned to catch eight passes for 79 yards against the Redskins in Week 14. In last Thursday’s win over the Giants, Matthews had two catches for 12 yards and played just 70 percent of the team’s offensive snaps (he’s played 80 percent for the season).

The only player at this point who will likely miss Sunday’s game due to injury is guard Allen Barbre , who is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

If Barbre is inactive, Stefen Wisniewski will start at left guard. Rookie Isaac Seumalo is questionable with an ankle injury, but Pederson said that the Eagles want to get him some reps at guard. Tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai is also questionable, but is set to be active for the first time since suffering the knee injury back in Week 11 at Seattle.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks is also questionable with an ankle injury, but practiced all week.

Ten Cowboys Miss Thursday’s Practice

The Cowboys are fortunate to have the division title and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs clinched ahead of Sunday’s regular season finale with the Eagles because 10 players missed Thursday’s practice.

It appears as if Dallas will pull some starters such as quarterback Dak Prescott early, and that decision might be a prudent one considering some of the players who are injured.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith injured his knee in Monday’s win over Detroit and has yet to practice this week. Same goes for starting left guard Ronald Leary (back injury).

Other key players who missed Thursday’s practice include cornerbacks Anthony Brown (concussion) and Morris Claiborne (groin), defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford (shoulder/hamstring) and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (back).