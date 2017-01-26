WR Picture And How To Improve There

MOBILE, Ala. — The offseason mantra for the Eagles is very clear, and it is repeated often: Surround quarterback Carson Wentz

“And I think if you take out the 2014 wide receiver class and you look at this, it’s really been historically a tough position to acclimate in the National Football League,” Roseman said. “It hasn’t been a plug-and-play position. And I think that class changed everyone’s thoughts a little bit, but the reality is we have years of data that say that it’s a hard position to come to the National Football League and contribute. It’s a developmental position, and you’ve got to look at it when you’re drafting guys from that perspective.”

The 2014 class that included Matthews (67 receptions, 872 yards, 8 touchdowns as a rookie) also featured receivers like Odell Beckham, Jr. (Giants, 91-1,305-12), Mike Evans (Bucs, 68-1,051-12), Sammy Watkins (65-982-6) and Jarvis Landry (Dolphins, 84 receptions). That group came into the league and had instant success. That has not, historically, been the case.

So if the Eagles are looking for an instant upgrade, do they dip into a still-to-be-determined free-agent market? Do they look for receivers who might be available via trade? Do they use a draft pick or two and count on Groh and the coaching staff to develop the rookie (s) quickly?

Everything is in play, it seems, as the Eagles put together their offseason to-do list.

Everyone who saw the Eagles play in 2016 knows the Eagles lacked the desired explosiveness in the passing game. Agholor has yet to deliver as a former first-round draft choice, but the Eagles are hoping his third season is the charm. Josh Huff, a third-round draft pick in 2014, was released. Only Matthews has been consistently productive of the three high-round draft picks made since ’14.

The coaching staff mixed and matched the tight ends in 2016, using Zach Ertz and Trey Burton as much on the outside as any tight ends in the league. Their versatility paid off for an offense that lacked game-breaking weapons in the passing game and in the running game.

It’s not just the wide receivers who are a target area to improve. The Eagles need help in every phase of the roster to get to where they want in 2017 and beyond. This is going to be a step-by-step process and it’s not going to be an easy one.

But the draft is the talk at the Senior Bowl and the Eagles need to maximize their selections.

“It’s a good draft,” vice president of personnel Joe Douglas said. “It’s a good, deep draft.”

Hopefully, the Eagles can get their hands on some of that talent, and maybe even at the wide receiver position. To think that a rookie is going to come in and change the game, though, may be a far-fetched idea. History, the 2014 draft aside, says that doesn’t happen very often in the NFL.