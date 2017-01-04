WR Rasheed Bailey Returns To Eagles

Wide receiver Rasheed Bailey signed a reserve/future contract with the Eagles on Wednesday.

Name sound familiar?

The Philadelphia native and Delaware Valley product originally signed with the Eagles as a rookie free agent in 2015. He caught 10 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown in the preseason before being released. Bailey landed on Jacksonville’s practice squad and finished the season there.

In 2016, the 6-1, 205-pound Bailey played in one preseason game for the Jaguars before being released and acquired by the San Diego Chargers. He caught two passes for 37 yards in the final two preseason games, but suffered an ankle injury in the final game. He was waived with an injury settlement.

At DelVal, Bailey set a school record with 3,138 career receiving yards. He led all of Division III as a senior in 2014 with 1,707 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Bailey grew up a fan of the Eagles and attended Roxborough High School.