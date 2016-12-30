Wreckage of small plane found in Washington woods; 4 killed

Authorities say four people died in a small plane crash Thursday night in Jefferson County, Wash. There were no survivors.

The wreckage was found in woods Friday morning using radar forensics data and the plane’s emergency location transmitter, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The names of the victims have not yet been released. Officials said more information would be released at a later time by law enforcement or the medical examiner’s office.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna, left Boeing Field in Seattle around 6 p.m. Thursday headed for Port Angeles. The plane lost contact with air traffic control at 6:44 p.m. in the Dabob Bay area, east of Quilcene.

The Federal Aviation Administration then contacted WSDOT which is the agency in charge of all aerial search and rescues in the state.

