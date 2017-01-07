ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Marquis Wright scored 16 points, Brett Bisping had a double-double and Siena held on for a 56-54 win over Saint Peter’s on Saturday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Kadeem Smith, playing with a dislocated shoulder, made two free throws with 15 seconds left to put the Saints up 56-51. Nick Griffin answered with a contested 3 for the Peacocks with 5.1 seocnds left.

Lavon Long inbounded with a long pass to Marquis Wright but Chazz Patterson blocked his layup at the rim. After grabbing the rebound, Trevis Wyche couldn’t get his half-court heave off in time.

Bisping had 13 points and 11 rebounds but fouled out with 6:21 to play. Javion Ogunyemi added 11 points for the Saint (5-11, 2-3 Metro Atlantic).

Griffin had 13 points for the Peacocks (6-8, 2-2).

Saint Peter’s, which led 31-29 at the break, made just 6 of 22 shots in the second half, failing to score a field goal until Trevis Wyche’s layup at 11:35 made it 40-38 for Siena.