Wrist fracture could sideline Hardy for 2 months

“I didn’t know it would be broken. It was definitely sore and it hurt, but I didn’t know it would be something broken,” said Hardy, who had a CT scan on Monday that confirmed Sunday night’s X-ray findings.
“It’s a small bone and non-displaced fracture.”
Without Hardy up the middle, the Orioles can go with Ruben Tejada or purchase Paul Janish‘s contract from Triple-A Norfolk. Hardy, who was in a soft cast, will meet with a hand specialist on Tuesday.
“I felt like I was making strides [at the plate], getting out of the funk I was in,” Hardy said. “And then this happens. So, very frustrating.”
