Saturday, December 31, 2016
WSJ: Reporter detained in Turkey for nearly 3 days released

By FOX News -
NEW YORK –  The Wall Street Journal says one of its reporters was detained in Turkey for nearly three days before authorities allowed him to exit the country.

Editor Gerard Baker says in a statement Saturday that national security reporter Dion Nissenbaum was prohibited from calling his family, editors or a lawyer while in custody.

A spokesman says the paper believes Nissenbaum’s detention was a related to Turkey’s ban on reporting Islamic State terror group videos. He wouldn’t comment further.

A top Turkish official warned journalists earlier this week not to share a video that allegedly shows two Turkish soldiers being burned alive.

Representatives at the Turkish Consulate General in New York haven’t returned messages.

The State Department didn’t immediately return a message.

Nissenbaum tells The Journal he was treated well in a detention facility.

