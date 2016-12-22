WTA Tour 2017: looking at the January tennis calendar

WTA Tour 2017: women’s tennis kicks off in January. Here’s a look at what tournaments to check out as we lead up to the Australian Open.

WTA Tour 2017: starting in January.

The best in women’s tennis are set to square off in the coming weeks, leading right up to the Australian Open. 2017 starts with Angelique Kerber at world No. 1.

The week of January 2nd features 3 WTA Tour tournaments to keep an eye on. The first is a WTA Premier tournament – the Brisbane International. Victoria Azarenka is defending singles champion at the tournament. She will miss the 2017 Brisbane International as she is still taking time away in preparation for the birth of her child.

There are 2 other WTA International tournaments the same week; the Shenzhen Open in

Shenzhen, China and the Auckland Open in Auckland, New Zealand.

The week of January 9th kicks off with 2 tournaments leading right into the Australian Open. The first is a WTA Premier event; the Sydney International in Sydney, Australia. The second is a WTA International event; the Hobart International in Hobart, Australia.

All of the tennis world will be eagerly awaiting the first Grand Slam event on the WTA Tour that takes place from January 16 – 29 – the 2017 Australian Open.

German tennis star and now world No. 1 Angelique Kerber is the defending singles champion at Melbourne Park. American Serena Williams will look to make a comeback and challenge Kerber in Australia. Williams has 6 career Australian Open singles titles.

Lob and Smash will provide updates on the WTA Tour throughout all of January.

